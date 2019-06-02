Odisha CM vacates Bijepur Assembly seat

on Sunday vacated the Assembly seat and retained the constituency.

Patnaik, who became the of for a record fifth consecutive term, had contested and won both the Assembly constituencies - in district and in district.

The sent the resignation to Assembly

He also expressed his gratitude and thanked the people of for their love and support.

The Chief Minister on May 30 had announced a special package for the Bijepur constituency.

He announced several welfare projects including providing 34,000 eligible households having kutcha houses with pucca houses and piped water supply with household connection to all the villages of Bijepur in the next two years.

Meanwhile, has been nominated as the of the in the Lok Sabha.

has been nominated the as the party's in the Lok Sabha.

--IANS

cd/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)