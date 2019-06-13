Oil prices jump nearly 4% over attack on oil tankers

The on Thursday logged a steep jump of nearly 4 per cent over reports of attack on in the Gulf of

At 5.28 p.m., Brent was trading at $62.30 per barrel, or 3.89 per cent higher.

The crude prices have remained flat for most parts of June so far, even though tensions were simmering in the Gulf region.

Thursday's attack, experts said, could trigger a spike, which may keep the on the boil for some time before tension subsides in the

As a result of attack on oil tankers, the rupee also lost 16 paise to close at Rs 69.51 per dollar from its previous close of 69.35.

--IANS

ravi/sn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)