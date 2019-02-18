Australia Market gains 0.4% on trade optimism

Headline indices of financial market closed higher on Monday, 18 February 2019, as investor risk appetite increased on following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday, higher commodity prices, and expectations that the latest negotiations would reduce U. S.- trade tensions. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished up 27.73 points, or 0.39%, at 6,089.84 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 22.12 points, or 0.36%, at 6,170.70.

Australian stocks received a lift after Wall Street surged on Friday as the and reported progress in five days of negotiations in last week. After the markets closed on Friday, and the U. S. announced plans to resume trade negotiations in Washington, fueling hopes that both countries were edging toward a deal.

We feel we have made headway on very, very important and difficult issues, U.

S. Trade said, in a meeting with Chinese Xi expressed hope for a mutually beneficial and win-win agreement, according to the official A tariffs truce expires March 2 and will leave the U. S. free to more than double import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese goods. has said he may hold off on these if the country was close to a deal with China.

The was higher, with ANZ Banking, and higher in a range of 0.1% to 0.3%. Westpac's shares are rising 0.2% after the lender reported first-quarter unaudited cash earnings of A$2.04 billion, while its statutory net profit was A$1.95 billion.

gained after gained more than 2% on Friday. reached some of their highest prices on Monday, touching to their highest level in 2019, amid OPEC-led supply cuts and US-imposed sanctions on and US Intermediate WTI Crude futuress hit $56 per barrel for the first time in 2019, before edging back to $55.89 per barrel by mid-day on Monday. International futures hit a 2019-high of $66.61 per barrel early on Monday before easing to $66.47 per barrel. Woodside and gained more than 1% each, while added more than 2%

Materials and resources were also higher, with and up more than 1% each, while added almost 2%.

Among individual stocks, shares added more than 2% after health and safety manufacturer's posted a 91% fall in first-half net profit, but raised its full-year earnings outlook.

shares declined almost 3% after global logistics company's reported a 27% decline in first-half profit and said it expects to spin off its IFCO reusable plastic container business during 2019.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar was up against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Monday. dollar was quoted at $0.7143, down from $0.7092 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)