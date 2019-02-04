On-view metal works merge modern design, traditional motifs

Around 40 unique which "blur the lines between art and design and design and utility" and spell a new Indian design language merging the artisanal with a modern idiom, are open for viewing till February 14 at the House here.

Containing the whole spectrum of works by of Viya Home, the debut solo design show covers the twin poles of contemporary furniture design -- from modern twists on traditional motifs that are dramatic and sculptural but formalist, to installation-like products that are expressive, free flowing and break away from the confines of sober geometries.

The works of Goyal, who is the recipient of AD50 and the of the Year awards, can be divided into four phases, all of which are on display, a statement by the organisers said.

While the first explores the fluted domes and columns of Mughal architecture and the synthesis of floral and geometric shapes common within Pichwai imagery, the second is all about moving away from any man-made references and introducing a new asymmetrical dynamic to the pieces.

The third and the fourth phases deal with and works created using techniques of repousse, creating low relief panels by hammering thin sheets of brass onto pre-designed forms. As visitors take a walk through the show, the brass exterior of the detailed sculptural works would seem to reflect the earthy golden colours of House itself.

