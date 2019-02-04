Daughters are special: Amitabh

Megastar on Monday penned a heartfelt post for his daughter Nanda as her debut novel "Paradise Towers" has become one of the best-selling fiction books.

Praising Shweta for the achievement, Big B took to and wrote: "Nothing brings greater pride to a father than this achievement of a daughter. Daughters are special. From this little 'ghunghat (veil)' to the 'best seller'."

Along with the post, the proud father also shared a childhood photograph of Shweta, who can be seen carrying a red colour veil on her head.

Shweta's book was launched on Amitabh's 76th birthday last year. It is a heart-warming slice-of-life novel set in an apartment building in

Apart from being the of the novel, she also stepped into the world of fashion by launching her fashion label MxS with

