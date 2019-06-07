One killed, many injured in Bengal political violence

A 27-year-old boy was hacked to death and many others were injured as political violence continued in West on Friday.

In South 24 district's Mathurapur, a CPI(M) worker was murdered at his residence. alleged that the was hacked to death by Trinamool workers.

"Raju Halder, 27, was hacked to death on Thursday. His father has lodged a complaint and the matter is under investigation," an of station said.

In another incident, workers of and Trinamool clashed in Birbhum's Mallarpur area. "A political clash broke out in Parulia over the chant of Ram slogan on Thursday. Around three people were injured," an of station said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment, he said.

Also, a man in South 24 district's Narendrapur was allegedly beaten up by some BJP supporters for not chanting ' Ram'.

North 24 district's Barasat turned violent as BJP and Trinamool workers clashed. There was stone-pelting and the police resorted to baton charge in order to control the situation. "We are scared to live here in such a situation," a resident said.

