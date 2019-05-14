WB: 710 companies of central forces to be deployed for last phase

-
After West Bengal witnessed violence during the ongoing elections, "as many as 710 companies of central forces will be deployed in the state for the seventh phase," said Vivek Dubey, Special Police observer for West Bengal.
For the penultimate phase which went to polls on May 12, 713 companies of Central forces were deployed to ensure peaceful voting in the state.
Earlier, the Election Commission of India had removed Bankura District Magistrate Uma Shankar in the aftermath of violence marred polls.
On Sunday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was severely injured in a clash with Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers outside polling booth number 1 in Bankura. Bricks were hurled during the clash in which the victim suffered multiple injuries.
Nine parliamentary constituencies including Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar will vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal on May 19.
