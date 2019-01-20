ONGC organises cycle rally in Tripura

The state-owned (ONGC) organised a cycle rally here on Sunday to promote the eco-friendly mode of transport among citizens.

Tripura Education and Ratan Lal Nath, flagging off the "Saksham Cycle Day" celebrations, paddled a cycle himself to encourage the people to adopt the eco-friendly mode of

Asset partnered with and (PCRA) to organise the rally in which participants from the age of 10 to 75 years took part.

ONGC's officiating of Tripura Asset Puneet Kishore and over 1,000 people volunteered for the rally which went around the capital city covering a distance of more than six kilometres.

Kishore said has appealed to the citizens not to use vehicles at least once a week.

"In line with the Prime Minister's appeal, ONGC organised this cycle rally. All the PSUs under are taking part in this celebration," he told the media.

The said the ONGC is organising such types of cycle rallies in six cities of -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Kolkata, and

