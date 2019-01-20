Himachal sees increase in temperature, snow in store

The hills of saw an increase of temperatures one to six degrees above the normal on Sunday due to clouds, but the has forecast widespread and snowfall later in the day.

"There are chances of widespread rainfall and snowfall in the state till January 24," a told IANS.

He said the western disturbances -- originating from and moving across the Afghanistan- region -- would intensify on January 21.

Residents and tourists have been advised not to venture out on the high hills till January 24 as chances of road links being snapped are high after snowfall.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Chail, Manali and Dalhousie, located in mid-hills, may witness snowfall.

Keylong in Lahaul and district was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

Shimla recorded the minimum temperature at 7.5 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 0.6 degrees Kalpa, 3.4 degrees in Manali, 5.1 degrees in Dalhousie, 3.8 degrees in Kufri and 6 degrees at Dharamsala.

