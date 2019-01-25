Optimism may lower diabetes risk in postmenopausal women: Study

While it is known that a positive can help one succeed in life, a new study suggests that traits such as may actually help reduce the risk of developing Type-2

The study examined whether traits, including optimism, negativity, and hostility, were associated with the risk of developing Type-2 in postmenopausal women.

and cynicism were found to be associated with an increased risk of

In addition, high levels of hostility were associated with high fasting glucose levels, insulin resistance, and

For the study, published in the journal Menopause, researchers followed 139,924 postmenopausal women amongst which 19,240 cases of Type-2 diabetes were identified.

Compared with women who were least optimistic, women who were the most optimistic had a 12 per cent lower risk of incident diabetes, results showed.

In addition, the association of hostility with the risk of diabetes was stronger in women who were not obese compared with women who were.

Hence, low optimism, high negativity and hostility were associated with increased risk of in postmenopausal women, independent of major health behaviours and depressive symptoms, the study concluded.

"In addition to using traits to help us identify women at higher risk for developing diabetes, more individualised education and treatment strategies should also be used," said Joann Pinkerton, at The

The prevalence of diabetes increases with age, with a 25.2 per cent prevalence in those aged 65 years or older.

