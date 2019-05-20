'Order CBI probe in fake document case against Cardinal'

A section of the on Monday demanded either a CBI or a judicial probe into the fake document case to defame its Cardinal,

A day after a police probe team zeroed in on young on charges of charges of forging the documents to defame the and arrested him, a group of Catholic priests attached to the Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese, led by of Palaghat Mar Jacob Manathodath, gave a clean chit to

Manathodath, who was accompanied by a few priests and Adityan's father, told the media that the young had done no wrong and he was brutally harassed by the police to name Catholic of their diocese.

Senior M. Kuriakose said: "We have now realized that the present police probe is lopsided and this hapless was brutally pressurized to name Tony and fearing for his life, he said the name. We demand that only a CBI probe or a judicial probe will help the truth to come out, as we are convinced there was no manufacture of fake documents."

The police team investigating the case questioned a few Catholic priests and based on their statements, picked Aditiyan on Saturday and formally arrested him on Sunday. Aditiyan has been sent to judicial custody till May 31.

According to the probe team, after questioning of Aditiyan, it found that there was a conspiracy to tarnish the Cardinal's image.

The Cardinal, however, refused to comment on the arrest of Aditiyan, saying that the police and the courts would decide.

