Rs 19.40 lakh psychotropic drugs seized in Guwahati

The (CID) of the Police has seized over 2.60 lakh psychotropic tablets and 4,700 bottles of cough syrup, valued at Rs 19.40 lakh, from an unauthorised godown in the district and arrested the owner of the storage, said an on Monday.

of Police L. said, "The CID sleuths are keeping a vigil on four drug distributors in Guwahati, suspected to have supplied the illegal drugs to the godown at Doboka".

The seizure was made during a joint raid by the CID and the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau of the police.

"Acting on a tip-off, we raided Mazumder Drug Distributor on Saturday and seized 2.60 lakh psychotropic tablets and 4,700 cough syrup from the godown," said Bishnoi. As godown owner failed to produce any document supporting the stock, we arrested him, he added.

There are 6,600 notified godowns for drugs storage in But the godown at Doboka was not licensed, he said.

"We are interrogating Mazumdar. He has revealed names of four Guwahati-based drug distributors. We suspect that they supplied the drugs to his godown," he said.

