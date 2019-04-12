Outnumbered in Mizoram rolls, men outdo women in voting

Though outnumbered by women in Mizoram's electoral lists for the past many decades, 1.07 per cent more men cast their votes than women in Thursday's polls in the northeastern state, a top said on Friday.

Besides the election to the lone seat, the bypoll for the seat was also held on Thursday. The bypoll was necessitated after Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) vacated it to retain his Serchhip constituency.

According to Ashish Kundra, 63.08 per cent of the 7,87,777 electorate cast their votes for the lone seat in Mizoram, bordering and "In all, 63.60 per cent male and 62.53 per cent female voters cast their votes," he said.

Kundra said that the state's 4,04,169 women voters again outnumbered its 3,83,602 men voters. There were six third gender voters.

This was also the first time that a woman -- -- joined the race with five others to represent in the lower house of Parliament. The state has seen only two women Ministers in the past 32 years -- in 1987 and 2014.

The said that young voters in the 18-40 years age group, who constitute around 64 per cent of the total 787,777 electorate, dominate Mizoram's electoral

With a population of 1,091,014 (according to the 2011 census), is a closely knit society with a Christian majority (87 per cent).

--IANS

sc/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)