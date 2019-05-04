Over 500 racers to compete in Ajmera IndiKarting series

-
More than 500 racers from across the country will compete in the Ajmera IndiKarting Series here on Sunday, including a number of national champions and internationally experienced racers.
Youngsters from Kashmir, Nashik, Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, Jalgaon and Vijayawada, among other areas, took part in the qualifying rounds on Friday and Saturday and are now set for the grand finale at the Ajmera IndiKarting circuit in Wadala, the only racing circuit in Mumbai.
IndiKarting, the country's largest karting series, conceived by the king of karting Rayomand Banajee and organised under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), aims at promoting motorsport at the grassroots level while also giving established drivers the platform to showcase their talent.
The popular series will see the serious racers compete in the Pro Category in three different age groups, while those with lesser or no experience can take part in the Inter-School, Inter-College or Corporate, Amateur and Master (30 years & above) category, as per their qualification.
There is a special category for women too, though girls and women can also participate in any category against men. Motorsport is one of only two global sports that allows women to compete against men as equals.
"Mumbai is seeing competitive racing for the first time in 10 years. The high number of entries shows that the city is into this sport. We have made it easier and affordable for them by allowing them to simply turn up at the track and compete," Banajee, the eight-time National Champion & founder of IndiKarting, said.
"Mumbai has a shortage of good sporting facilities. We are happy that we have been able to set up motorsport infrastructure in Wadala. This is just the beginning as we at Ajmera Group propose many more such facilities," Atul Ajmera, Director of Ajmera Group of companies, declared.
