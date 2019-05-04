Mishra, Ishant shine as DC restrict RR to 115/9

It was Capitals (DC) all the way at the Feroz Shah Kotla after Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bat first in a crucial (IPL) fixture on Saturday.

Needing a victory to keep their chances of cementing a top-two finish alive, the bowlers did their job to the core as they restricted RR to 115/9 in their 20 overs.

Riyan Parag's (50; 48 balls, 4x4, 6x2) knock was the only silver lining in the innings as the youngster helped the visitors amass 45 runs in the last five overs.

For Delhi, while finished with figures of 3/17, Ishant Sharma played the senior pacer's role to perfection in Kagiso Rabada's absence, finishing with figures of 3/38.

Rajasthan's joy ended soon after the toss as reinstated failed to rise to the captain's role as he mistimed a flick to be caught by Shikhar Dhawan off Ishant Sharma for 2. The score read 11/1 in the second over.

But Ishant wasn't done yet as he returned in the next over to dismiss (14) as the opener failed to read a slower ball which disturbed the timber. The score read 20/2 in the fourth over. But this was just the beginning of Rajasthan's horror as was next run out by Prithvi Shaw for 5 as the score read 26/3.

Ishant then came back to dismiss Mahipal Lomror for 8. After that it was the show as he sent back Shreyas Gopal (12) and (0) off successive balls.

A hat-trick was on the cards, but dropped a sitter off K. Gowtham's bat. However, Mishra had his man caught by Ishant for 6 in his next over. With the scoreboard reading 65/7 in the 12th over, it was all about playing the full quota of overs after that.

Brief scores

Royals: 115/9 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 50; 3/17, Ishant Sharma 3/38) vs Capitals

