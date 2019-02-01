Over Rs 10,000 crore allocated for space programme

With a vision to expand the countrys space programme and sending an Indian into space by 2022, the government on Friday allocated more than Rs 10,000 crore for space programme.

While presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament, Union Finance said that the "seventh dimension of our vision for the next decade" aims at the outer skies.

"Our space programme, Gaganyaan, for to become the launch-pad of satellites for the world and placing an Indian into space by 2022, reflect this dimension of our vision," the said.

Under various heads, while Rs 7,483 have been allocated to the Space Technology, Rs 1,885 are earmarked for Space Applications. The got Rs 884 crore.

