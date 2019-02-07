Over Rs 2 crore spent on Himachal rally

The government has spent over Rs 2 crore on a public meeting to mark its one year in power, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, said approximately Rs 2.31 crore were spent by the on the 'Jan Abhar' rally, addressed by on December 27, 2018.

He was replying to a question by member Jagat Singh Negi.

The said 441 government and 63 private buses were hired for the rally.

