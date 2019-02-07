Over Rs 2 crore spent on Himachal rally

JUST IN
IANS  |  Shimla 

The Himachal Pradesh government has spent over Rs 2 crore on a public meeting to mark its one year in power, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said approximately Rs 2.31 crore were spent by the state government on the 'Jan Abhar' rally, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 27, 2018.

He was replying to a question by Congress member Jagat Singh Negi.

The Chief Minister said 441 government and 63 private buses were hired for the rally.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019.

