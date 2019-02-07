Karnataka assembly adjourned over BJP ruckus

Uproar and protest by legislators against the JD-S- coalition government on Thursday forced the legislature, comprising Assembly and Council, to adjourn.

As soon as the Assembly and Council began on the second day of the 10-day Budget session, the (BJP) legislators walked towards the Chairs of the Houses and shouted slogans against the ruling allies.

"Step down, step down. Chief Minister, step down!" the legislators screamed, alleging that the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)- coalition government was in power despite "not having majority".

In the Assembly, adjourned the proceedings till Friday as the members continued their protest and refused to return to their seats to allow smooth conduct of the business listed for the day.

The was also adjourned till afternoon.

"We are protesting because the JD-S- coalition does not have the support of the majority. They do not have the moral right to present a new Budget under such circumstances," state unit told reporters outside the Assembly later.

His party, however, will not be moving a 'no-confidence' motion against the government, he said.

The Budget session began on a stormy note on Wednesday amid BJP legislators' protests, forcing to cut short his address to a joint session.

