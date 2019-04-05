Paddler Sathiyan enters Asian Cup preliminary round

G. Sathiyan was the lone Indian to progress to the preliminary round while it was curtains for both A. and in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table meet here on Friday.

Sathiyan, the world No. 28 who had reached the semifinals of recently, beat the most experienced in the tournament, Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei, 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 to finish third in Group C. This enabled him to qualify for the playoffs on Saturday for one of the two slots in the quarterfinals.

The tournament's format allows the top two players in each of the first three groups to directly make the quarterfinal grade while those finishing third in those groups and the fourth group topper compete for the remaining two quarterfinal slots.

Sathiyan began badly, losing to of 7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 8-11. But he won against eighth seed Chih-Yuan before losing the last group match to of Korea 7-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-5.

The 10th seed Indian will now take on Kazakhstan's in the preliminary round on Saturday. A win for the Indian will put him in an enviable position as he would join the top six in the quarterfinals where he may face one of the two top seeds -- Fan Zhendong or Ma Long, both from

Earlier, world No. 37 lost all the three matches in Group B. He opened with a 5-11, 5-11, 5-11 loss to second seed Ma Long before going down against Chinese Taipei's 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, 8-11. In the third match, lost to Tamokazu Harimoto of 6-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11 to end his unsuccessful campaign.

For double gold medallist Batra, it came as a real shock as she crashed out of Group D with a below par performance.

The world No. 56 Indian lost both her opening matches against players who have never defeated her before. first lost against Iran's 12-10, 11-5, 5-11, 8-11, 6-11 before going down to Singapore's Ye Lin 7-11, 13-15, 8-11.

She then overcame of 11-3, 11-6, 11-2 to finish third ahead of the Qatari.

