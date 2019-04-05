KKR ask RCB to bat first (Toss)

(KKR) won the toss and elected to field first against in an (IPL) game here on Friday.

RCB made two changes to the team that lost to Rajasthan Royals with coming in for Shimron Hetmyer, and Pawan Negi replacing Umesh Yadav.

KKR, meanwhile, welcomed back who was nursing a niggle and left out

Coming into the game after a five-day break, KKR will look to put behind their Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals and get back to winning ways.

RCB, on the other hand, will be desperate to log their first win of the campaign after four straight defeats.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath (wicket-keeper), Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, (Captain/wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

--IANS

dm/kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)