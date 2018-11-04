Manika, Sathiyan achieve career-best ranking

Top Indian paddlers and G Sathiyan achieved their career-best world rankings in the latest chart released by the International Federation (ITTF) on Sunday.

Manika, who became the first Indian woman to win a singles gold at the Commonwealth Games, climbed two spots to become World No. 53.

The 23-year-old Arjuna awardee clinched four medals -- two golds, a silver and a bronze -- at the and also secured a historic bronze in mixed doubles event, partnering with Sharath, at the She is the only Indian in the Top-100.

Sathiyan also moved up one place to reach the World No 35 spot. He had won three medals in the and a bronze (men's team event) in the

"Highest ever world ranking #WR35 yet again in the latest World ranking list for November 2018 !!" Sathiyan tweeted.

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, who clinched a historic team gold at the and a silver and bronze in men's doubles and singles at the 18th Asian Games, maintained his 31st spot, to be the highest ranked Indian in the list.

