Palak Muchhal launches personal app

Muchhal launched The App in collaboration with New York-based tech firm EscapeX, read a statement.

"I'm grateful for the love my fans and well-wishers have been showering upon me... to give them that love back, I'm extremely happy to announce the launch of my Personally Owned Platform (POP) -- The App wherein I'll be able to stay personally connected with all my supporters," Muchhal said.

Through the app, the will be able to control her own The users will get to see live videos and behind-the-scenes photographs.

Shamik Talukder, of Escapex, said: "It is a pleasure for us to work with the extremely talented Muchhal and enable her personally owned platform."

