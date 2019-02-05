Parliamentary panel summons Twitter for alleged bias against 'nationalist' accounts

-
A parliamentary committee headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur has summoned Twitter India along with representatives from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for alleged bias against "nationalist" accounts.
The Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology will examine the issue of 'Safeguarding citizens rights on social media/online news platforms' in its meeting on February 11, panel head Anurag Thakur tweeted.
This comes after activist-advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on January 28 and apprised him of the alleged "discriminatory and unfair practices" by Twitter, which he said were a "threat to national security".
In his application, Bhandari alleged that Twitter was suspending accounts which either support "Indic ideals or the current government".
The panel is scheduled to meet on February 11 in Parliament complex.
