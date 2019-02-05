Third supplementary demands of Rs 1.98 lakh crore tabled

The government on Tuesday placed the third batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2018-19 in Parliament for an additional expenditure of Rs 1,98,831.36 crore including a net cash outgo of Rs 51,433.28 crore.

tabled the supplementary demand in the Lok Sabha meant for 72 grants and six appropriations.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 1,98,831.36 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 51,433.28 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the ministries/ departments or by enhanced receipts/ recoveries aggregates to Rs 1,47,396.87 crore," an official note said.

Besides, token provision of Rs 121 lakh is being sought, one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving new service or new instrument of service, it said.

The demands included an additional amount of Rs 19,481 crore for the Agriculture Ministry, Rs 4,840.75 crore for and Rs 4,700 crore for

