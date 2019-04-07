Parties to sweat it out in western UP on Monday

With just four days to go for voting in western in the first phase of the polls, the ruling BJP and the will hold mega rallies in several parts of the region on Monday.

will hold public meetings in Meerut, and Saharanpur constituencies, while Minister will address publics meeting in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Kairana and Baghpat constituencies.

The BJP had won all these seats in the 2014 polls. However, it lost Kairana in a 2018 by-poll.

Facing up to the BJP, and party and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi and western UP in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia will hold public meetings in Saharanpur, Shamli and

The mega public address of the BJP and the comes a day after the SP-BSP-RLD alliance held their first joint rally in Saharanpur on Sunday. The joint rally was addressed by supremo Mayawati, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

is witnessing triangular conest this time. The BJP-led NDA which had won 73 out of the state's 80 seats in 2014 is facing a tough challenge from the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state.

The SP had won five seats in the 2014 elections, the Congress two and the BSP and the RLD nil.

