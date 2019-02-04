Patralekhaa helps raise funds for cancer patients

"CityLights" is lending her support to an NGO to raise funds for patients, and feels it is important to spread awareness about the

"Besides doing our bit for the patients, I honestly feel we should also address the cause as a serious issue," said in a statement.

"Most of the stories that we get to hear or read are incredibly heart-wrenching. I feel active participation will really work wonders," she added.

The lent her support by planning a visit to a Bandra-based NGO on Monday to meet and interact with patients in an attempt to raise funds for them.

According to a source, "intends to work closely with cancer patients and strive to spread awareness about the health risks, urging people to take care of their health and avoid things that increase the risk of cancer".

--IANS

sug/sim/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)