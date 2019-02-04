Pilot killed in Mirage crash cremated in Ghaziabad

The last rites of Sameer Abrol, who died when a newly-upgraded 2000 fighter crashed at the on Bengaluru on Friday, were held with full state honours here on Sunday.

The body of Abrol, who belonged to Ghaziabad, was brought to his house in Gandhi Nagar here on Saturday. It was then taken to the Hindon cremation ground where Gen. (retd.), who is also the paid tributes. and local MLA and other politicians were also present.

A of honour was also given to Abrol before his last rites.

was also killed on the crash.

--IANS

sps/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)