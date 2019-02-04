Rajnath rings Bengal Governor over police-CBI face-off

and Governor have discussed the face-off between Police and the

According to official sources, Singh called up late on Sunday to be apprised of the facts of "the unfortunate and unprecedented situation" of officers "being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed".

told Singh that he had summoned Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking "immediate action to resolve the situation", the sources said.

The developments are being monitored by the

Minister began a sit-in on Sunday accusing the Centre of attempting to destabilize the state after the tried to quiz Police in connection with a ponzi scheme scam.

The residence of the CBI's was surrounded by Police, which led the to deploy paramilitary forces at the office and residential premises of the agency, the sources added.

The sources said the Ministry was going to seek a report on the role of IPS officers on the allegations of obstructing investigation and violation of service rules in connection with the face-off.

--IANS

rak-spk/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)