PM likely to lay foundation of Patna Metro rail

"While it is not confirmed by the PMO yet, Modiji is likely to lay the foundation of Metro Rail on March 3," Urban Development Minister told the media here on Tuesday.

Sharma, a senior BJP leader, said that will address an NDA rally here on March 3 and lay the foundation of the Metro Rail project.

Last year, the cabinet approved a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the Patna Metro Rail and sanctioned Rs 17,887.56 crore for the same.

The approved the DPR in November.

According to the DPR, in the first phase, a 33.1-km-long track having two corridors -- east-west and north-south -- will be set up in Patna.

The west-east corridor would run between Danapur and Patna railway station via while the south-north corridor would run between the and Gandhi Maidan via Rajendra Nagar and

The project is expected to be completed in five years from the date of its commencement.

