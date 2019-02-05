Samsung's new Galaxy M series sells out Amazon.in

on Tuesday released its two industry-first Galaxy 'M' -- "M10" and "M20" -- for sale on India that claimed to have witnessed an "unprecedented" first day sale record.

"The inaugural sale of Galaxy 'M10' and 'M20' saw millions of people logging into in and com to own these devices. We are delighted by the unprecedented consumer response and thank people for their love and support," the South Korean company said in a statement.

However, the company did not mention how many units were sold and for how long the lasted before India put out the 'sold out' sign for the M-series

The India-first come with features like Infinity V display and massive battery power and 3x faster charging

While Galaxy "M20" houses a 5,000mAh battery, "M10" hosts a 3,400mAh battery.

The 2GB and 16GB version of "M10" is priced at Rs 7,990 and 3GB and 32GB version costs Rs 8,990, whereas the 3GB and 32GB variant of "M10" costs Rs 10,990 along with the 4GB and 64GB variant costing Rs 12,990.

"The next sale of Galaxy M Series is planned for February 7 at 12 noon on com and Amazon.in," the company added.

These M-series smartphones are being manufactured at the world's largest mobile phone factory -- in Noida.

