PNB Housing Finance posts 32% net profit in Q3

PNB Housing on Thursday reported a 32 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter of 2018-19, on a year-on-year basis.

Its net profit stood at Rs 302.97 crore, up from Rs 229.45 crore reported during the corresponding quarter of the financial year 2017-18, PNB Housing said in a regulatory filing at the BSE.

The company's total income during the period under review was Rs 2,078.46 crore, 47 per cent higher than Rs 1,416.21 crore earned during Q3, 2017-18, it said.

The interest income increased 32 per cent on a year on year basis to Rs 1,764.07 crore.

"The Gross NPA (Non-Performing Assets), as on December 31, 2018, of the company is 0.47 per cent as against 0.42 per cent as on December 31, 2017. Net NPAs of the company is 0.37 per cent of the loan assets as on December 31, 2018, against 0.31 per cent of the loan assets as on December 31,2017," said the company.

