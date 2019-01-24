50m tonnes of e-waste discarded each year: UN report

Each year, approximately 50 million tonnes of electronic and electrical (e-waste) is discarded, a UN report said on Thursday.

In terms of material value, this is worth 62.5 billion dollars -- more than the GDP of most countries.

Ironically, less than 20 per cent of this is recycled formally.

Informally, millions of people worldwide, over 600,000 in alone, work to dispose of e-waste, much of it done in working conditions harmful to both health and the

Seven UN entities have come together, supported by the and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, to call for an overhaul of the current system with the aim of supporting international efforts to address e- challenges.

The report calls for systematic collaboration with major brands, small and medium-sized enterprises, academia, trade unions, and associations in a deliberative process to reorient the system and reduce the of resources each year with a value greater than the GDP of most countries.

The report, "A new circular vision for -- Time for a global reboot", launched in said technologies such as and the internet of things support gradual "dematerialisation" of the industry.

To capture the global value of materials in and create global circular value chains, the report also points to the use of new technology to create service business models, better product tracking and manufacturer or retailer take-back programmes.

The report notes that material efficiency, recycling infrastructure and scaling up the volume and quality of recycled materials to meet the needs of will all be essential for future production.

And if the is supported with the right policy mix and managed in the right way, it could lead to the creation of millions of decent jobs worldwide.

The report supports the work of the coalition, which includes the International Labour Organization, the International Telecommunication Union, the UN Environment, the Industrial Development Organization, the Institute for Training and Research, University and Secretariats of the and conventions.

According to the International Labour Organisation, in up to 100,000 people work in the informal sector.

This investment will help to create a system which formalizes these workers, giving them safe and decent employment while capturing the latent value in Nigeria's 500,000 tonnes of e-waste.

