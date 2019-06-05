JUST IN
Police probe traffic cop's charges of harassment

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said an inquiry had been launched after a video of a traffic cop alleging harassment by his senior went viral on the social media.

In the video uploaded on Tuesday, the cop is seen crying and alleging that he has been marked absent from work by an ACP rank officer.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Jagandesan told IANS they were investigating the case and would make a comment only after completing the inquiry.

