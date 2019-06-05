Police probe traffic cop's charges of harassment

-
ALSO READ
Delhi traffic cop alleges harassment by seniors; video goes viral
Iranian couple arrested after marriage proposal in public
Video of MP woman's punishment for 'love affair' goes viral
Maharashtra: Video of couple getting beaten up in Buldhana goes viral, probe initiated
UP: 2 men tied to pole, beaten; police registers case
-
The Delhi Police on Wednesday said an inquiry had been launched after a video of a traffic cop alleging harassment by his senior went viral on the social media.
In the video uploaded on Tuesday, the cop is seen crying and alleging that he has been marked absent from work by an ACP rank officer.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Jagandesan told IANS they were investigating the case and would make a comment only after completing the inquiry.
--IANS
rag/pg/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU