17 injured in Delhi as car rams into people offering namaaz

, At least 17 men were injured when a speeding car rammed into them as they were offering namaaz here on Wednesday on Eid, police said.

The incident occurred at a mosque in East Delhi's Khureji area. Protests broke out in the area immediately.

"So far 17 men have been shifted to a nearby hospital and we have located the address of the accused We will arrest him," said Meghna Yadav, the of Police (Shahdara).

A probe is on to find how the lapse in security of devotees, especially during Eid, occurred. The police department was already expecting people to gather on road to offer prayers.

