Policeman in Kashmir injured in accidental gunfire

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman working with the anti-militancy Special Operations Group (SOG) was injured on Monday when his service rifle went off accidentally in Pulwama district.
Police sources said Nazir Ahmad Ganai, a special police officer (SPO) working for the SOG, was injured in Kadipora village.
He was shifted for specialized treatment to the Army's Base Hospital in Srinagar.
--IANS
sq/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
