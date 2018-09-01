Policeman killed in Maoist-triggered blast in Chhattisgarh

One was killed and three others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's district on Saturday, police said.

of Bastar range Vivekanand Sinha said a of district's reserve police force, which had gone to the forests for an anti-Maoist operation two days ago, was trageted by the Maoists while returning.

The slain has been identified as

The injured policemen -- Kamal Mandawi, and -- have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

--IANS

hindi-pgh/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)