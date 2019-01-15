Four Killed, 40 Injured in Kabul Car Bomb Attack

A car bomb attack in a wealthy neighbourhood of the capital of Afghanistan on Monday has killed at least four people and left another 40 people injured, official sources told EFE.
The bombing took place near the so-called Green Village in eastern Kabul -- a residential area frequented by foreigners -- shortly after 7 p.m. local time, according to interior ministry spokesman Najub Danish.
"Four people martyred and 44 injured, including 10 children," Danish said on his official Facebook page.
The spokesman told EFE that the targeted area was under control and that there had been no fighting after the blast, which he confirmed had been originated by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.
Security forces were searching the area for any clues as to the perpetrators.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to data from the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the Afghan government currently controls just 56 per cent of the country, with the Taliban, a Sunni fundamentalist group, holding the rest of the territory.
