Politicians under compulsion to speak against anti-militancy: Governor

said on Monday that politicians have political compulsions to speak against security operations against militants.

Replying a question on the sidelines of an event here, on some politicians demanding a probe into the killings of militants, Malik said: "When a militant opens fire or hurls an explosive, we will not give him flowers and bouquets.

"From our side, we do not have any 'Operation All Out'. Militants should leave this path as they will achieve nothing. There is nothing like 'Operation All Out'".

Replying to another question about Farooq Abdullah's statement that if voted to power the NC would stop 'Operation All Out' against militants, the said: "He is a senior politician, so commenting on him is not good. politicians have political compulsions and in our country one can go to any extent for a vote.

"They are all political people and have political compulsions. For a vote, the people go too far in this country. I understand the compulsions of everybody and honour them."

On holding Assembly elections, the said his administration was ready for the democratic exercise.

"We are ready for elections. When the decides, we will hold the elections,"

