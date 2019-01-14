China warns India, US against transferring submarine technology to Taiwan

on Monday warned the US, and other countries against transferring technology to for producing submarines and said such a move could hurt their bilateral ties with

An Indian firm is reportedly among the six companies from the US, and the which have submitted designed proposals to for building submarines.

" is firmly opposed to any country selling arms to and having any form of military links with Taiwan. This position is consistent and clear cut," said here.

"We urge the US and other countries to fully recognise the sensitivity of this issue and earnestly abide by the one- principle and do not allow enterprises to participate in the submarine programme of Taiwan and stop any form of military link with Taiwan.

"We urge them to handle the issue prudently and properly to avoid harming bilateral ties (with China)," Hua added.

China deems self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province that it has vowed to reunite with the mainland even if it has to resort to force.

It resents and chides any country for any having any sort of contact with the island across the

Even if does not officially recognise Taiwan as a country, it keeps testing by signing arms deals with

also has no diplomatic ties with Taiwan but the island maintains a Economic Cultural Centre in New Delhi as its de facto Embassy.

