Poll panel orders transfer of Punjab IG

The on Monday ordered the transfer of Inspector (IG) from his post following a complaint against the by the opposition (SAD).

Singh, who was IG-border range, has been posted as IG-counter intelligence at

The EC has also directed the Chief Secretary to relieve Singh from the special investigation team (SIT) looking into the police firing incident of October 2015 in Behbal Kalan village of district following protests against sacrilege cases during the tenure of the at that time.

The EC has asked the not to assign any election related work to the IG.

The had complained to the Chief Electoral (CEO) pointing out that the IG had made political statements regarding the SIT probe in an interview last month.

The SIT is investigating the firing incident linked to the sacrilege cases in which top leaders, including former Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal, and police officers during the SAD regime have been questioned.

--IANS

js/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)