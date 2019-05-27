Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) sworn-in as new Sikkim CM

Singh (Golay) was sworn-in as the new of at the here on Monday.

Governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new and his Cabinet colleagues. Golay took the oath in Nepali language.

The ministers who took oath include Kunga Nima Lepcha, Sonam Lama, Bedu Singh Panth, Mani Kumar Sharma, Arun Kumar Upreti, Samdup Lepcha, Lok Nath Sharma, Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Karma Loday Bhutia, and

The ceremony was attended by senior bureaucrats, a host of other dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

--IANS

ssp/rtp

