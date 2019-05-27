JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad in first week of June

Modi shouldn't lose voting right: Owaisi on Ramdev's remark

Business Standard

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) sworn-in as new Sikkim CM

IANS  |  Gangtok 

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Sikkim at the Paljor Stadium here on Monday.

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues. Golay took the oath in Nepali language.

The ministers who took oath include Kunga Nima Lepcha, Sonam Lama, Bedu Singh Panth, Mani Kumar Sharma, Arun Kumar Upreti, Samdup Lepcha, Lok Nath Sharma, Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Karma Loday Bhutia, Bhim Hang Limboo and Sanjit Kharel.

The ceremony was attended by senior bureaucrats, a host of other dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

--IANS

ssp/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements