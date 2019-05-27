CWC did not caste aspersions on any individual, discussed performance: Congress

The said on Monday that the meeting on Saturday held a collective on the partys performance in the polls instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual and any "conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions" in the media about its deliberations were "uncalled for and unwarranted".

In a statement released, Communications In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party has authorised its to go for radical changes and a complete organisational overhaul.

He said the Working Committee, which is the highest decision making body of the party, is a democratic forum to exchange ideas, formulates policies and takes corrective action.

"In this realm and context, members of the expressed their views in the meeting on May 25, 2019. The looked at the reverses in the elections as an opportunity for radical changes and a complete organisational overhaul, for which it authorized the Congress Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"The Congress party expects everyone, including the media to respect the sanctity of a closed door meeting of the CWC. Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted," Surjewala said.

He said the gist of deliberations was made public in the CWC resolution of May 25.

"The CWC held a collective on the performance of the party, the challenges before it as also the way ahead, instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual. We would request everyone, including the media, to not fall into the trap of conjectures or speculations and await the calibrated efforts by the Congress party towards future course of action," he said.

The CWC had rejected the offer of resignation made by following the party's debacle in the elecitons.

There have been reports in the media of conveying at the meeting that Congress Ministers and wanted tickets for their sons but he was not very keen on it.

