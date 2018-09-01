Priya Tandon wants to do supernatural show

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Priya Tandon wishes to be a part of a supernatural show by popular producer Ekta Kapoor.

Kapoor is currently being praised for her supernatural shows like "Naagin" and "Qayamat Ki Raat". And Priya, who is tied up with the show "Papa By Chance", wants to be part of such shows.

"As an actor, I have always believed in experimenting with my roles. My role in 'Papa By Chance' is not that of a conventional lawyer and I am loving the experience. My dream is to work with the television legend Ekta Kapoor ma'am," Priya said in a statement.

"I wish to be a part of a supernatural show by her because I really appreciate the kind of quality work that comes from Ekta ma'am. I would love to be a part of the Balaji family," she added.

Sat, September 01 2018.

