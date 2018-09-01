How to style blazer at work

You can keep it comfy and at work with a basic blazer, but it is important to style it right.

Ruyant Matthieu, at Promod, and Radhika Singhal, In-House Fashion Expert at FabAlley, tell how:

* You can try monochrome for office look. A casual grey is ideal for an everyday office look. You can pair it with a peplum top and slim tailored trousers with stilettos to give smart formal look.

* Feel cold in office? Just throw a black or white as a much needed layer. This will give you a and stylish look.

* For a casual Friday, wear a checkered over your old comfort denim to have a polish edgy look. The blazer will drastically dress up your old jeans and a T-shirt, totally transforming the outfit. You can further add bright heels and clutch to make a perfect outfit for casual lunch meeting or dinner date.

* You can toss the blazer over your shoulders, simply drape it on you. This French look will make you look elegant and professional.

* A pencil skirt and a white button-down shirt paired with a checkered single-breasted blazer looks really confident and at work.

* A fitted blazer makes distressed jeans look much less casual and appropriate for work-wear.

* Add a long blazer that skims the bottom of your favourite short summer dress and you can wear it all fall and winter long at work.

* A grey blazer and chambray shirt paired with a sequined skirt and strappy heels can add a very polished aesthetic to your outfit at work.

