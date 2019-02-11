JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi makes Twitter debut ahead of roadshow in Lucknow

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday made her debut on social media with a verified profile on Twitter and soon amassed close to 40,000 followers.

The move to join Twitter comes on a day when she along with her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold a mega road show in Lucknow.

Soon after her profile was unveiled, the count of followers is close to the 40,000-mark as of 1:35 pm. 

She will also interact with party leaders and workers in Lucknow on February 12, 13 and 14 along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, the General Secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh.

Shashi Tharoor welcomed her presence on Twitter by posting:
 

 

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 12:54 IST

