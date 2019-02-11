Chandrababu Naidu begins day-long fast over special status to Andhra Pradesh

Minister N Chandrababu began a day-long fast here on Monday, demanding that the Centre grant special status to the state and fulfil all promises made before its bifurcation in 2014.

A number of leaders - including Rahul Gandhi, National Conference and Delhi Minister - are expected to extend their support to the (TDP) chief's fast at the Bhavan.

Before beginning the fast, offered tributes to Matama Gandhi at Raj Ghat and to B R Ambedkar at Bhavan.

A TDP delegation led by will submit a memorandum to on Tuesday.

Naidu has been trying to unite the opposition parties to take on the BJP in the Over the last three months, he has held a number of meetings with the leaders on forming an anti-BJP front.

In March last year, the TDP had pulled out of the NDA government over its refusal to grant a special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party has been accusing the of not releasing enough funds for the Polavaram irrigation project, the Kadapa and Amravati, the under-construction ultra-modern state capital.

On June 2, 2014, Andhra Pradesh was split into two, and became the capital of the new state Telangana.

