Pro Kabaddi season seven to begin on July 20

IANS  |  Mumbai 

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on July 20, organisers said in a statement.

"To improve the overall experience for spectators and television viewers, PKL Season VII will commence each of its city-legs on Saturdays and matches will begin at 7:30 pm throughout," Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports, and League Commissioner, said.

The league will go on from July till October, the statement added.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 17:34 IST

