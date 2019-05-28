Pro Kabaddi season seven to begin on July 20

The seventh edition of the League will begin on July 20, organisers said in a statement.

"To improve the overall experience for spectators and television viewers, PKL Season VII will commence each of its city-legs on Saturdays and matches will begin at 7:30 pm throughout," Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports, and League Commissioner, said.

The league will go on from July till October, the statement added.

