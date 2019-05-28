Ex-ATK star Borja arrested for alleged match-fixing

The have confirmed the arrest of several footballers who either play or have played in the Liga Santander or the Liga 123 (Spanish first and second divisions) during an anti match-fixing operation.

The players arrested are former Real Madrid duo and Carlos Aranda, Real Valladolid's Borja Fernandez, who played for ATK in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 editions of the Indian Super League, and Getafe's and Deportivo la Coruna's Inigo Lopez Montana, reported.

Borja and Alonso also started their careers in Real Madrid's youth squad.

Inigo Lopez had previously played for SD Huesca and the of that club, and the of Huesca's medical services, Juan Carlos Galindo, are also reported to have been detained.

It is thought the players were involved in match-fixing in order to make money through online betting and they face charges of belonging to a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering.

--IANS

rkm/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)