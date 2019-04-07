Protests against Jammu and Kashmir highway ban

National Conference and activists on Sunday protested against the ban on civilian traffic on the Jammu- highway on Sundays and Wednesday, with one leader saying it had become a "humanitarian disaster".

The has banned civilian and public transport on the highway in on Sundays and Wednesdays to ensure safe passage to convoys of security forces.

Former and demanded a review of the other.

NC supporters led by retired Hasnain Masoodi, took out a protest at Wanpoh on the highway in district. Masoodi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections as the NC candidate from constituency.

activists carried out a protest at Athwajan on the outskirts of city. The activists tried to march on the highway but security forces intervened.

Abdullah tweeted: "Driving to getting to see first hand the extent of disruption and inconvenience that is being caused to people because of the mindless highway closure order that is in place today."

Lone tweeted: "The highway ban is now turning into a humanitarian disaster. Flooded with calls from across the state. People in dire need to travel ... stuck in a state of helplessness. urgently needs to scrap the inhuman order."

The order, which came in force from Sunday, bans all civil and public transport on the national highway from district in Jammu division to district in the valley.

The decision was taken in the aftermath of the February 14 terror attack on the highway in district in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

From 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays, only security forces convoys would travel on the highways, the order said.

