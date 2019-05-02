JUST IN
Pulwama, Balakot changed China's stand on Azhar: BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The BJP on Thursday said that the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was "a big victory" for India and its diplomacy.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP central party office here, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy on terror had borne fruit.

Jaitley said that change in China's attitude was a result of "recent developments including Pulwama attack" and the air strikes conducted by India on terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

